Economic revival: IGI Airport handled 77k MT of cargo in Sept

New Delhi: The national capital's IGI Airport witnessed a significant surge in cargo movement during September, as it handled volume of around 77,000 MT.

Accordingly, both 'Cargo Tonnage' and Cargo Aircraft movements showed a pick-up in September on the back of gradual opening up of economic activities.

"Gradual opening up of economic activities in the country over the past few months after the lockdown period is showing positive signs of recovery," GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

"The 'Air Cargo' performance in the month of September 2020 came with a positive note for Delhi Airport, when it recorded largest ever cargo aircraft movement of 2,366 flights in a single month."

As per the statement, Delhi Airport also witnessed highest ever monthly cargo volume of around 77,000 MT after April this year.

"With this, Delhi Airport cargo throughput has met impressive recovery of 94 per cent in Sep '20 when compared to same month last year," the statement said.

"Between April to September 2020, Delhi Airport has handled nearly 288,000 MT of cargo which is expected to grow further in the coming months."

Recently, DIAL has also developed 3 additional freighter parking bays, taking the total number of dedicated freighter bays to 12, and thereby significantly enhancing the capacity of handling cargo freighters at the airport for ensuring fast and efficient operations.

