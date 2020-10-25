Domestic airlines to fly 12,983 flights per week this winter

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has approved 12,983 domestic flights for the winter schedule, 44 per cent lower than the number of domestic weekly flights during the last winter schedule.

The winter schedule begins on Sunday, October 25 and would go on till March 27. During the previous winter schedule, a total of 23,307 flights were allowed in a week.

Indigo will fly 6,006 flights per week and Spicejet will fly 1,957 flights as per the schedule. GoAir and Air India respectively will fly 1,203 and 1,126 domestic flights in a week during the period, respectively.

Currently, airlines in India are allowed to operate a maximum 60 per cent of pre-Covid weekly domestic flights.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the scheduled domestic operations were suspended from March 25 till May 25, 2020 and later resumed on May 25.

—IANS