Delhivery expands India footprint, to create over 500 jobs

New Delhi: Supply chain services provider Delhivery on Wednesday announced to expand its India footprint by opening two new tech offices in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, alongside creating over 500 new jobs in the country.

It currently has more than 350 employees and centres in Gurgaon, Goa, and Hyderabad (in India), and Seattle in the US.

The new recruitments will happen across technology, product, and data science functions by the next fiscal, the company said in a statement.

"The current expansion ensures we stay ahead of the curve with tech and data science being the core business differentiators," said Kapil Bharati, Co-founder and CTO, Delhivery.

"Bengaluru has a great talent pool, and we want to tap into that. With Ahmedabad, we are further expanding into non-metro cities and will continue to add more in the future," he added.

Delhivery currently provides supply chain services at over 17,500 pin codes across 2,300 cities.

It has fulfilled over 850 million transactions since inception and works with over 10,000 direct customers, which includes large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and leading enterprises and brands.

Bharati said that the fast spread of Covid-19 and initial nationwide lockdowns posed serious challenges and uncertainties in their supply chain network.

"Our technology stack acted as a significant differentiator during the time, enabling us to answer critical questions such as what essential and non-essential goods could move where, and how," he added.

