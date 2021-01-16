Dealmoney Securities gives buy call on Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Gurugram (Haryana): Dealmoney Securities Pvt. Ltd. has given a buy Call on BSE and NSE Listed Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. (KELLTONTEC / 519602), with a target price of Rs 103.

Kellton Tech is a new age IT services company with global footprint in the US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and India. The Company offers digital solutions, advisory services, along with serving as systems integrator to over 300 clients globally, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 1,000 enterprises. The Company has offices and delivery centers in India, USA, Ireland, Poland, UK and Singapore, enabling it to serve clients across the globe.

They are early enablers of Digital Transformation and have been working on new-age technologies like mobile, analytics and big data, IoT and cloud since their inception. They are focusing on Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and Blockchain. The company has meticulously built a comprehensive and impressive portfolio through strategic acquisitions in the United States, India, and Singapore.

Digital Transformation will enable the company to grow further

COVID-19 crisis has provided a hidden opportunity and paved a way for more need of digital transformation as a critical enabler of future success. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has forever changed the traditional behaviors of organisations.

The fear of the fallout has pushed organizations to incorporate the digital element in everything they do and operate effectively around stay-at-home orders imposed all across the world. Leaders are rushing to adopt technology-first frameworks to enable delivery at scale and drive customer service relevance.

The company have launched a bevy of measures to offer continued support to its customers and strengthen their ability to respond. The company is pumping strategic investments in its indigenous OPTIMA platform and offering it under a subscription-based model to encourage personalization. They proactively engaged in exploring more avenues of expansion with a focus on establishing long-term resilience strategies that could be instrumental in helping its customers out maneuver the crisis and better prepare for future disruptions.

Kellton Tech has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud's Apigee API platform, to transform digital user experiences faster and more seamlessly. It also announced partnership with Workato to accelerate enterprise iPaaS Integration and Automation.

Kellton Tech has partnered with Automation anywhere to create End-to-End transformative experiences for customers. This altogether will provide a path for the company to further grow its services to its clients.

The company also recently won contracts to implement HRMS for Food Corporation of India and also involved in migration implementation for enterprise clients in the US. The Company has bagged orders from marquee clients like Zee5, Riyada Digital and Momentive Quartz Technology aiming to transform their business processes the digital technologies.

"We like the company on the back of Digital Transformation in all parts of the economy which will lead to growth in this sector. The company is trading at an FY21 PE of 7.3x, we place our target at Rs. 103," the report concluded.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)