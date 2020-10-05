Deadlock over GST cess continues between govt, states

New Delhi: The deadlock of the GST on the issue of borrowing to meet compensation shortfall to states continues even as the council is set to meet again on October 12, next Monday to resolve the issue. ET Now learns that the 8-hour long meeting was a fiery one with opposition states like Punjab and Kerala continuing to push for Centre to borrow.



"We decided that we need to talk further. I was gently reminded that I can not take anyone for granted. Some states wanted option 3, about which they have written to PM," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

While 20 states have opted for Option 1 to make up for the GST compensation shortfall. As many as 10 opposition states including Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry, Punjab, Delhi, Chattisgarh again reiterated the need for the Centre to borrow funds.

"10 states demand that full compensation should be paid to the states during the current year as per clauses in the law and centre should borrow. Decision was postponed to the next meeting on 12th of October" Kerala FM Thomas Issac tweeted.

The Centre continues to assure the states that interest payment on funds borrowed will be from the compensation cess collected. The Centre also reiterated that they do not favour voting on the issue even as the Council decided to extend the cess period beyond June 2022.

"We did not anticipate Covid-19 and centre is not sitting on funds and denying the states. Have I denied compensation? What is the question of law that opposition states are talking about. The call for division didn't come from me. I'm not up for division." the Finance Minister said.

In a bid to provide interim relief to cash strapped states, the GST Council has decided to that compensation of 20,000 crore collected so far will be disbursed this evening. Moreover, pending IGST dues of Rs 24,000 cr will be paid to states by end of next week.

"This is not any relief. This is the money that the centre owed us. We haven't been paid for 6 months now," Manpreet Badal, Punjab FM told ET Now.