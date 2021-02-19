Cognizant to hire over 23,000 fresh grads in 2021

New Delhi: The US-based company, which has over two lakh employees in India, expects to hire more than 23,000 fresh graduates this year in the country, 35 pc more than in 2020. "India has always been and will continue to be a very important part of what we do in Cognizant. At nearly 2,04,500, our India headcount at the end of 2020 was Cognizant's highest ever in the country. We continue to be one of the top recruiters of high-quality engineering, science, management and other talent in India," Nambiar said. "Our campus commitment is all about us skilling up and these campus hires will complement our lateral hires. We're on track to bring in more new hires in Q1 of 2021 than ever before as we ramp our hiring capacity," he added.

—ians



