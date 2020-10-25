Centre rolls out scheme for interest waiver on small loans

Top
 The Hawk |  25 Oct 2020 7:14 AM GMT

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has announced a scheme for ex-gratia payment of difference between interest for the designated class of borrowers to provide relief in times of Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme issued by the Department of Financial Services provides the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months of loans up to Rs two crore.

The scheme can be availed by designated class of borrowers from March 1 to August 31, 2020.

