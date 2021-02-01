CBDT extends due date for filing declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday further extended the due date for filing declaration under the 'Vivad Se Vishwas' (VSV) scheme till February 28, 2021.

As per a CBDT's notification, the date for payment of tax without additional interest under VSV remains unchanged at March 31, 2021.

"CBDT further extends the date for filing of declarations under the #VivadSeVishwas Act, 2020 to 28th February, 2021. Notification in S.O. 471(E) dated 31/01/2021 issued. Date for payment of tax without additional interest under VSV remains unchanged at 31st March, 2021," it said.

The Direct Tax 'Vivad se Vishwas' Act, 2020 was enacted on March 17, 2020, with the objective to reduce pending income tax litigation, generate timely revenue for the government and to benefit taxpayers. (ANI)