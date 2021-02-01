Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday asserted that the budget 2021-22 will be in accordance with people's expectations.

Thakur said the government functions on mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and will protect the country from pandemic and bringing economy back on track swiftly.

"The Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the agenda of the Modi government. The government which functions on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' gave a new direction to India by announcing the Aatmanirbhar package, protecting it from the pandemic and bringing the economy back on track swiftly," Thakur told ANI.

"I have full confidence the budget will fulfill the aspirations of the people. We will continue to make efforts to make India self-reliant and make our economy grow," he added.

Thakur also offered prayers at his residence, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, at a time when India is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am. The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the presentation.

This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.

—ANI