Banned tobacco products worth over Rs 1.74cr seized; one held

Thane: The Thane police have seized gutka and banned tobacco products worth over Rs 1.74 crore from a container truck in Maharashtra''s Bhiwandi town on Saturday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a godown at Dapoda in the early hours of the day and seized gutka and banned tobacco products from a container truck in the premises, the official from Narpoli police station said.

The police also arrested truck driver Amin Ilias Khan (26), while a manhunt has been launched to nab owners of the vehicle and the godown, where the contraband was stored, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and the Food and Drug Administration regulations has been registered in this regard.

A probe is underway to find the source of the contraband and where it was being transported.

—PTI