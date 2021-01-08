SBI offers further interest concession on home loans

Mumbai: With an aim to offer attractive concessions to the home buyers, country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has offered further interest concession of upto 30 bps on home loans and 100 per cent waiver on processing fees.

"SBI, being a leader in home finance, will continue to make endeavours in reviving consumer sentiments and has been offering various offers on home loans from time to time," the lender said in a statement.

"SBI believes that it is important to offer better rates to customers displaying good repayment history."

Accordingly, SBI home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.80 per cent for loans upto Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 per cent for loans above Rs 30 lakh.

"Interest concessions up to 30 bps is also available in 8 metro cities for loans up to Rs 5 crore."

—IANS