'Awakening - Sailing Through the 2020 Pandemic' book launched by Dr. Mukesh Kwatra

New Delhi: The Chief Guest of the event, Vice Chancellor of Sanskriti University Professor CS Dubey unveiled the book.

The Event was graced by various eminent personalities from the Educational Field including Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Chancellor Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

"Dr Kwatra put all of his heart in the book, and his love towards Environment is unconditional and he beautifully described it in his poetry," said Professor CS Dubey.

"The Coronavirus Pandemic impacted all of us. While the paranoia of getting infected by the virus haunted us, I positively coped up by channelizing my worries into creative endeavors. The solitude of lockdown awakened my creative side and I penned thirty poems during the period. Besides, under the flagship of Smiling Tree, my social enterprise that has been working relentlessly for environment benefit, I successfully ran an 'Earth Day Selfies' campaign. The poems and the captivating selfies are compiled in this book. I just intuitively let things flow from my heart, the mind just followed," said Dr Mukesh Kwatra.

Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Chancellor Maulana Azad National Urdu University, critically praised Dr Kwatra's writing and their work done for the environment. "Let me frankly accept that not one or two but all his poems written during the time of pandemic lockdown by Kwatra, are not only hugely readable, natural and enjoyable but poised and focused and full of creativity. Being crisp and crunchy, these poems are no lesser that a prized work of a Pulitzer or Booker prize," he claimed.

The poems are short & snappy, and succinctly encapsulate the general emotions of urban middle-class people when trapped inside their homes. The poems take the readers through a roller-coaster ride, which includes the merriment of spending ample time with family and pets. He has expressed positivity in solitude beautifully in meaningful poems.

Mukesh Kwatra is an environmentalist. He is an alumnus of Sri Ram College of Commerce and a PhD in Environmental Entrepreneurship from Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon, France. His writings and work, like his thoughts, are spontaneous and honest. He is founder of the green initiative 'Smiling Tree', which is committed to the cause of environmental benefit and has planted thus far almost 65,000 trees in and around Delhi-NCR over the last few years of its operations. It has successfully motivated over a thousand people to adopt trees and care for them, and it's an ongoing process.

Following are some of the best lines from Kwatra's overall composition from his poem, "In darkness we see, that hides in light":

The book is available on Amazon.in and will be hitting the shelves of book stores shortly.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)