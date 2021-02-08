Aurinko Academy launches India's first career-focused junior college in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Aurinko Academy, a progressive school based in Bangalore, India partnered with eminent educationist Dr Manish Kothari, Founder, ISBR Group of Institutions, and Dr Shivananda R Koteshwar, Founder, Belakoo Trust to launch the nation's first Integrated Career Focussed Junior College in the city.

The Aurinko Academy's Integrated Career Focussed Junior College offers a structured program to children in ten career streams including Pure Sciences, Design, Architecture, Fine Arts, Law, Hospitality, Mass Communication, Psychology, Education, Engineering & Medicine.

Junior Colleges are a crucial stage of a student's life and this first-of-its-kind program in India helps the students make the right career choice, understand the career stream he/she has chosen, participate in various internships, get mentored to evaluate/improve their skills and build greater awareness and readiness to make the most of their Undergrad College and face the World of Work.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chethana Keni, Founder, and Principal Aurinko Academy said, "Aurinko Academy believes in preparing students to transition successfully towards a future career path. Throughout their schooling days, at Aurinko Academy, from Kindergarten to Grade 12, children are provided with a hands-on curriculum opportunity to build general capabilities, support interests, and aspirations, and support them to make informed decisions about their subject choices and pathways."

According to Manish Kothari, Founder ISBR Bangalore, and the new trustee at Aurinko Academy, "We always wished to start programs that are meant for the real world and with real learning. The new junior college program is a game-changer in the Education space. Junior colleges just focus as a stop-gap to prepare for entrance coaching to get placed in select institutes, the Aurinko program provides an integrated and immersive experience for children to learn the tools of the trade, get skilled for the world of work while preparing for entrance exams and completing their Grade 12."

Dr Shivananda R. Koteshwar who is the new trustee of Aurinko Academy and will be working closely with the Aurinko team on building new courses and charting the next growth charter said, "The highlights of the Junior College program is - a three month Bridge Program at the start of Grade 11 to align children on a path of self-discovery, an intensive two-year career toolkit for each stream to help them explore the tools of the trade and intensive Foundation Program on 21st-century skills to prepare them for the World of College and Work."

By building a career focussed program from Grade-eight onwards focuses on helping students reflect on all their experiences, find passions that can be developed into a career, triangulate their attitudes, aptitude, and achievements to create a ten-year career path for themselves.

With the 10-year plan in place, the students are more engaged in education and highly motivated about their future as they have a clear understanding of themselves and how they might live and work when they leave school. High-quality career education and guidance is an essential part of schooling in preparing young students for their future and Aurinko Academy has been at the forefront of this for a decade.

www.aurinkoacademy.com

