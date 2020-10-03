ATDC ties up with factories for World Bank-funded project

New Delhi: Apparel Training and Design Centre (ATDC), the training wing of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), has partnered with 77 apparel manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu for a World Bank-funded skilling project.

"We have received support letters from 77 factories based in Tirupur and Chennai apparel cluster for the World Bank funded Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project," ATDC Chairman A. Sakthivel said.

AEPC, which has more than 8,000 apparel exporters as members, has applied for the project, and ATDC will impart the three-month classroom training to 240 apprentices in five different courses followed by a 12-month on-the-job training under the mandatory apprenticeship scheme in partner factories.

"This is a win-win for both industry and workers. Courses were designed after consulting the industry so that they can have an upgraded workforce. While the apprentices will earn a stipend of Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000 per month during the 12-month training period, they stand a good chance to get absorbed in the same factory," Sakthivel who is also the Chairman of AEPC said.

'STRIVE' is a World Bank funded project under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship with a total cost of Rs 2,200 crore aimed at improving the productivity at MSMEs in various industrial clusters. It also aims to enhance the delivery quality of ITIs through apprenticeship scheme in all sectors.

ATDC further plans to establish the Industry Apprenticeship Initiative Cell and expand the work of Training of Trainers (ToT) through Apparel Made-Up and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMH-SSC) under the skilling project.

ATDC Vice Chairman Rakesh Vaid, while addressing the 17th Annual General Meeting of ATDC recently, said that 'Pro-up' or 'Professional Up-gradation' programs for apparel exporters on an on-site basis will commence from January 2021.

—IANS























