Asian Paints brings you Lamination Wala Ultima Protek in its latest TVC

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Homes are built with a lot of love and labour and so, those within want their homes to look picture perfect for years altogether. Asian Paints hence strives to be a part of the consumer journey is not just building their homes but also making sure they look beautiful for years together.

The exteriors of the house are subject to a lot of adversities of nature and Asian Paints Ultima Protek with its lamination guard technology provides complete protection to the exteriors of the home from rain, dust and sun, along with 10 years of performance warranty.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the new quirky ad for Ultima Protek is directed by the renowned director, Prasoon Pandey. This ad features the versatile Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar, as a Matchmaker, trying to find the right groom for an NRI girl travelling through a town that takes lamination to the next level and how their search ends at the perfect house.

The campaign focuses on how only a house laminated with Ultima Protek stays truly protected from all elements of weather with the tagline, 'Baarish, Dhoop aur Dhool ko Aane Do'.

"Consumers are looking for solutions to keep their homes beautiful forever and today's homes are challenged by the vagaries of weather, right from heavy rains to extreme sun and the new age problems of dust. Over the years, Asian Paints has pioneered technology-led innovations through its product offerings to bring to consumers nothing but the best. Lamination Guard technology in Ultima Protek is designed to laminate their homes and protect their beauty for years to come. This campaign clearly establishes Ultima Protek, with its Lamination technology, as the Gold Standard of exterior paints," said Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited about the new Ultima Protek ad.

"To show all you need to do is laminate your home to keep it safe, we have Ranbir Kapoor in a double role. Old Ranbir playing a matchmaker to help a young girl find her perfect match. She finally finds her match in young Ranbir living in the house of her dreams, laminated and protected by Ultima Protek from Asian Paints," said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Mumbai.

Presenting the latest Asian Paints Ultima Protek TVC: YouTube Link - youtu.be/jxNyOURnTCU.

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's third-largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 202 billion.

Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World.

Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for decorative and industrial use. The company is also present in the home improvement and decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products.

The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the health and hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers a range of sanitizers and surface disinfectants.

