Asian Equities Toppled By Stalled Vaccine Trials, Stimulus Talks

Sydney: A gauge of Asian shares was knocked off a 2-1/2-year peak on Wednesday, as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an impasse in U.S. stimulus talks soured risk appetite, while oil was hit by demand concerns amid growing coronavirus cases.

In a sign of a turnaround in sentiment though, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures edged up 0.1% in early European trade, German DAX futures were slightly higher too while London's FTSE futures added 0.4%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% after Wall Street ended in the red on Tuesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan tracked Wall Street's losses to end a seven-day rally.

The index was last down 0.25%, having toppled from a 2-1/2- year high of 588.76 touched on Tuesday.

Japan's Nikkei was a shade higher while Australia's benchmark index was off a touch and South Korea stumbled 0.9%.

Chinese shares, which opened in the red, were weaker in the afternoon session with the blue-chip CSI300 down 0.7%.

The losses began on Wall Street Tuesday when Johnson & Johnson said it was pausing a COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a study participant's unexplained illness.—Reuters