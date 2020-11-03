Airtel's Nxtra to set up 2 data centre campuses in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said that its subsidiary Nxtra Data Limited (Nxtra) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for setting up two new data centre campuses in the state.

The new facilities will come up at Mumbai and Pune, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Nxtra by Airtel offers secure data centre services to Indian and global enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments.

The company already operates two large data centres in Maharashtra. In addition, it has multiple Edge data centres across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Kolhapur.

Rajesh Tapadia, CEO, Nxtra Data said: "We are on a mission to support the growth of India's digital ecosystem with state-of-the-art and highly secure data centre infrastructure. We are delighted to add to our footprint in Maharashtra as part of our nationwide expansion plans to serve the evolving requirements of digital India."

Recently, 'The Caryle Group' through its entities announced an investment of $235 million for a 25 per cent stake in Nxtra at a post money valuation of $1.2 bn.

Nxtra will use the proceeds from this transaction to continue scaling up its infrastructure and offerings across India, the statement said.

—IANS