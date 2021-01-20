Adani Green's subsidiary commissions 150-MW solar plant in Gujarat

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy's subsidiary has commissioned a 150-megawatt (MW) solar power project in Kutchh, Gujarat taking its total operational renewable capacity to 3,125 MW, the firm said on on Wednesday.

Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One, a subsidiary of Adani Green, has a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam at Rs. 2.67 per unit for a period of 25 years.

"This is the third solar plant commissioned by Adani Green over a span of less than a month. The trend demonstrates our sharp focus on timely project delivery and our long-term vision to achieve renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025," said Vneet S Jaain, managing director and chief executive officer, Adani Green.

According to the company press release, with the commissioning of this project, the Gautam Adani-led firm has reached a total renewable capacity of 14,795 MW including 11,670 MW awarded and under implementation projects.

Gujarat contributes to nearly 13 per cent of the renewable energy production in India and has a generation capacity of 30 GW. Adani Green has commissioned 635 MW renewable energy projects in the state, and 4,730 MW of projects are under implementation.

