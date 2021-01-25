3-Layer Security in Sec 38, Cops on Delhi-Jaipur E-way: Amid Farmers' Rally on R-Day, Gurugram on Alert

New Delhi: In the view of the farmers' protest and the Republic Day celebrations, the Gurugram police have stepped up security arrangements and special instructions have been given to the police force to keep a vigil on suspicious elements, senior Gurugram police official said.

"Around 40 police checkpoints have been erected across the district and along with border areas. Apart from this, the police personnel, a unit of the ITBP and Harayana police commandos have been deployed at the key locations. Also, duty of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officers have been ensured on rotation basis," said a senior police official.

Also, ACPs and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) will continue patrolling in their respective areas on a rotational basis. The farmers and other social organisations in Gurugram will not be allowed to go the national capital on tractors, the officer said.

Several farmers' outfits are agitating in Delhi from last 61 days against the three agricultural laws. They have also planned a tractor parade on January 26 in Delhi. In view of this, the police have to keep an eye on both the farmers' movement and Republic Day celebrations simultaneously.

However, the district police have already deployed 4,000 police personnel across the district and a three-layer security has been placed around Tau Devilal Stadium Sector-38 in Gurugram where the Republic Day celebrations will be organised.

Moreover, a number of policemen have been deployed in the Manesar near NSG campus and Panchgaon Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway so that the farmers coming from Rewari to Gurugram do not proceed beyond these security points.

ACP (Traffic) Sanjeev Balhara has been pressed into service in the Manesar NSG campus Similarly, the responsibility of other ACPs has also been fixed. At these points, a unit of the ITBP along with the Gurugram police personnel have been stationed. Also, officials from the intelligence and crime branch units have been placed in civil dress to keep an eye on anti-social elements.

Apart from this, policemen have also been deployed in uniform and plain clothes in all the crowded areas including Sadar Bazar. The police strength has been increased around metro stations, railway stations, bus stands and crowded places.

"In view of the Republic Day celebrations, the entry of heavy vehicles from Gurugram border in Delhi has been banned from 3 p.m. on Sunday till 4 p.m. on January 26. Transporters have been appealed not to take heavy vehicles to Delhi. Traffic policemen have been deployed at the Delhi-Gurugram border on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, who will bar heavy vehicles no to enter the national capital. The suspects are being specially monitored. Hotels and guest houses are being searched," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).—IANS